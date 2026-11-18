HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY — Prysmian is exiting Atkore's PVC water business, which supplies products for municipal waterworks, plumbing and irrigation applications, and will dedicate its PVC manufacturing capacity exclusively to electrical conduit production.

The decision is part of Prysmian's integration of Atkore and reflects its focus on electrification and industrial and construction markets. The company also announced changes to its regional service center network, including facility closures and a shift toward direct shipments from manufacturing plants.

PVC Production to Focus on Electrical Conduit

Prysmian is reviewing its combined product portfolios and investments following the Atkore acquisition to align operations with its long-term growth priorities.

The manufacturing changes will increase the company's capacity to produce PVC electrical conduit for industrial and construction applications.

“As a part of Prysmian’s ongoing integration of Atkore, we are reviewing our combined portfolios to ensure product lines and investments align with long-term growth priorities,” said Brian Moriarty, SVP Industrial & Construction Prysmian and President of Atkore. “Shifting the manufacturing focus to just PVC conduit increases our capacity and ability to meet the demand of the industrial and construction market. These decisions demonstrate our commitment to simplifying processes, improving our joint portfolio, and enhancing service to our customers with the quality and speed they’ve come to expect from Prysmian.”

Regional Service Center Network to Be Streamlined

Prysmian's revised service model will emphasize direct shipments from manufacturing plants. The changes to the Atkore Regional Service Center (RSC) network include:

Kent, Wash.: The regional service center will close permanently.

Cartersville, Ga., and Philadelphia, Pa.: The RSC portions of both facilities will close. Manufacturing operations at both locations will continue, with the vacated space used for additional manufacturing capacity and direct customer shipments.

Harvey, Ill.: The RSC facility will transition to warehousing and direct shipments of EMT, strut and mechanical products.

Chino, Calif.; Fort Worth, Texas; and Mississauga, Ontario: These facilities will continue shipping Atkore products because of their strategic positions within Prysmian's distribution footprint. Prysmian will also consolidate its existing warehouse into the Atkore Chino facility.

Changes Follow Atkore Acquisition

Following the close of its Atkore acquisition, Prysmian announced a new manufacturing representative network to serve U.S. industrial and construction customers.

The network brings together the product portfolios of Prysmian, Encore Wire and Atkore, with the goal of providing customers access to products across the combined businesses.

To learn more visit www.prysmian.com/en.