Sloan Expands North American Sink Portfolio Through Marlik Partnership

FRANKLIN PARK, IL — Sloan has announced a strategic partnership with Marlik del Centro, combining Sloan’s global commercial plumbing expertise with Marlik’s sink manufacturing capabilities and knowledge of the Mexican market.

The partnership advances Sloan’s strategy of manufacturing and assembling products closer to the markets they serve. The company’s “make-it-where-you-sell-it” approach is intended to improve responsiveness to regional customer needs, strengthen supply chains and reduce the impacts associated with long-distance transportation.

Partnership Expands Sink Product Options

The agreement gives Sloan access to a broader portfolio of sink products while creating opportunities for both companies to grow their presence in Mexico, Latin America and North America.

“Mexico and Latin America play a critical role in Sloan’s long-term growth strategy, and our partnership with Marlik brings together two organizations with complementary strengths,” said Graham Allen, President and CEO of Sloan. “By combining Sloan’s global expertise with Marlik’s established manufacturing capabilities and knowledge of the market, we can expand the solutions available to our customers while continuing to manufacture closer to the markets we serve.”

Marlik Brings Nearly 30 Years of Manufacturing Experience

Headquartered in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, Marlik has manufactured sink products for the Mexican and US markets for almost 30 years. Founded in 1998, the company has established a presence in Mexico through its manufacturing expertise, product quality and customer relationships.

The partnership brings together Marlik’s regional market knowledge and manufacturing capabilities with Sloan’s commercial plumbing experience, creating opportunities to expand product offerings and serve customers across multiple markets.

“Marlik and Sloan are focused on quality, trust, and a shared commitment to better serving our customers,” said Alejandro Torre, President and CEO of Marlik. “This strategic partnership gives us the opportunity to build on those strengths, exchange knowledge, enhance our capabilities, and bring a broader range of solutions to customers.”

Marlik to Retain Its Brand Identity

Marlik will continue to operate as a standalone brand, retaining the identity, experience, customer relationships and market presence it has built over nearly three decades.

The partnership supports Sloan’s broader regional manufacturing strategy while allowing Marlik to maintain its established brand and customer relationships.

To learn more visit www.sloan.com.