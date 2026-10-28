Bechtel Invests $1 Million to Expand Wyoming Electrical and Pipefitting Training

CHEYENNE, WY — Bechtel is investing $1 million in Laramie County Community College (LCCC) and Western Wyoming College (Western) to expand skilled trades training and establish new pathways into electrical and pipefitting careers. The company also launched Build for More, a statewide campaign encouraging Wyoming students, families and educators to consider the skilled trades as a first-choice career.

The initiatives address both access to training and awareness of career opportunities. The college investment will expand pathways into in-demand careers closer to students’ communities, while Build for More aims to introduce more young people to the trades.

Investment Expands Electrical and Pipefitting Training

Bechtel’s investment will support curriculum development, instructors, equipment and training facilities at both colleges. The effort includes a pipefitting pathway that is new to higher education in Wyoming and expanded electrical training designed to allow more participants to complete their training in-state.

At LCCC, the programs will provide hands-on training and connect graduates with local contractors and industry partners. At Western, the investment will expand faculty, equipment and training capacity, including a mobile pipefitting training unit that will bring hands-on instruction and career awareness to rural communities across Wyoming.

Bechtel announced the investment and campaign during a panel discussion at LCCC in Cheyenne featuring Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, LCCC President Dr. Joe Schaffer and Bechtel Senior Vice President Walker Kimball. Students, educators, business leaders and community representatives attended the event, which was hosted in partnership with the Wyoming Innovation Partnership and the Wyoming Business Alliance.

Research Identifies a Gap in Skilled Trades Awareness

Research commissioned by Bechtel found that Wyoming adults generally view skilled trades careers favorably, but many high school students have not seriously considered entering the trades.

Among Wyoming adults surveyed, 89% view the trades favorably, 60% see them as a first-choice career, and 83% say the trades are respected in their communities. Compared with a college degree, more adults also consider the skilled trades a better path to job stability, early-career earnings and entering the workforce with less debt.

That support does not yet translate into strong interest among younger people. Nearly half of Wyoming high school students (47%) say they have never really considered a career in the skilled trades, and only 20% plan to enter a trade program, vocational program or apprenticeship after high school.

Teachers also play a key role in shaping students’ career decisions, but the research found that only 28% of teachers see the trades as a first-choice career. Just 16% of teachers and 10% of students describe skilled trades careers as well paid.

“Skilled craft professionals build the infrastructure and energy projects that power communities, and the need for them keeps growing,” said Walker Kimball. “These are well-paying, stable careers that let people build a good life, often without leaving home. But it isn't enough to tell young people these careers are great. We have to give them more chances to see the work up close, then build real pathways to those jobs right here in the communities they call home. That's what this effort is about."

College Partnerships Connect Training With Industry Needs

At LCCC, Bechtel’s investment will fund electrical and pipefitting training, including curriculum, instructors, equipment and dedicated spaces for hands-on instruction. The programs will prepare participants for employment and apprenticeship opportunities while connecting graduates with local contractors and industry partners.

“Meeting the workforce needs of Wyoming requires strong partnerships between education and industry,” said Dr. Joe Schaffer. “Through Bechtel's investment, LCCC can expand access to high-quality, industry-driven training that equips students with the skills employers need today and into the future. These new opportunities allow students to earn nationally recognized credentials without leaving Wyoming, while helping build the skilled workforce that will support our communities, region, and economy for years to come."

Western will use its investment to expand electrical and pipefitting training through additional faculty, equipment and training capacity. Its mobile pipefitting training unit will extend hands-on instruction and career exposure to rural communities, helping bring training opportunities closer to prospective students and workers.

“This partnership allows us to expand high-quality, hands-on training and reach more students and workers throughout Western Wyoming,” said Dr. Kirk Young, president of Western Wyoming College. “By bringing training closer to the communities we serve, we can help more Wyoming residents gain valuable skills and build careers right here in the state."

Build for More Promotes Trades as a First-Choice Career

Bechtel’s Build for More campaign is designed to reach students who may not have considered skilled trades careers, including those planning to pursue two- or four-year college degrees. The campaign will also engage parents and teachers, whom students identify as their primary sources of career guidance.

Through digital storytelling, community engagement and real-world exposure to construction careers, Build for More will highlight potential benefits of the trades, including earning potential early in a career, lower education-related debt, long-term demand for technical skills, opportunities for advancement and the ability to build tangible projects.

The initiative was developed with support from the Office of Wyoming Gov. Gordon and in collaboration with the Wyoming Innovation Partnership through the Wyoming Business Alliance. It builds on the state’s efforts to bring industry and government together to expand training and career opportunities in high-demand fields.

“Wyoming's workforce is one of our greatest strengths, and we want our people to have opportunities to build rewarding careers right here at home,” said Governor Gordon. “This investment brings together industry, education, and government to expand training for in-demand skills and create more pathways for Wyoming residents to build their futures in our state."

Together, the college investment and statewide campaign are intended to expand access to skilled trades training close to home while encouraging more Wyoming students to consider electrical, pipefitting and other trades careers.

To learn more visit www.bechtel.com.