Mike Rowe Helps DECKED Celebrate Builder’s Day

DEFIANCE, OH — DECKED, a manufacturer of tool storage systems, launched its national Built for Those Who Build campaign on September 30 by hosting an inaugural Builder’s Day event. As a special guest, the company welcomed TV host, skilled trades advocate and CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation Mike Rowe to its Defiance, Ohio facility.

The event included a live Q&A, the premiere of DECKED’s short documentary “The Backbone of Everything: A Skilled Trades Story,” a guided tour of the company’s manufacturing floor, and a barbecue celebration with music and games.

We All Rely on the Trades

The Q&A panel included Rowe and Bill Banta, CEO of DECKED, moderated by Greg Randolph, the company’s VP of Marketing. The conversation was about changing the image of the skilled trades for the better, and educating the next generation of Americans about the opportunities for good-paying, fulfilling careers the trades can offer.

“We all rely on the trades,” Mike Rowe said, but, as a whole, we have a hard time admitting it.” He went on to discuss how the shortage of skilled labor is reaching a crisis point as older generations exit the workforce. “For every five tradespeople that retire, only two replace them.”

“Part of the solution is finding work you’re passionate about,” said Banta. “My favorite part of the job is when we’ve inspired people say ‘I never thought I’d be able to do that.’”

Built for Those Who Build

The Built for Those Who Build campaign is about finding ways to uplift workers in the skilled trades. DECKED commissioned two pieces of research to document the current state of the industry, and workers’ attitudes towards their jobs. The research included an economic analysis comparing a career path in the trades with a four-year college degree, as well as a proprietary survey of 500 tradespeople.

The campaign will also include a new video series designed to honor different trade professions, as well as outreach to local schools to encourage participation.

To learn more visit decked.com.